Toyota bets on flying taxis
Jan. 15, 2020
- Toyota (NYSE:TM) is the lead investor in a Series C funding round of Joby Aviation.
- Joby Aviation is described as a startup aimed at delivering safe and affordable public air travel while advancing the transition to sustainable transportation. The product under Joby's research and development is commonly known as flying taxis. The company says a prototype has six electric propellers and is capable of flying 150 miles on a single charge, at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour.
- "Air transportation has been a long-term goal for Toyota, and while we continue our work in the automobile business, this agreement sets our sights to the sky," says Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda.
- Other investors in Joby Aviation include Baillie Gifford, Global Oryx, Intel Capital, Capricorn Investment Group, JetBlue Technology Ventures, SPARX Group and Toyota AI Ventures (Toyota's VC arm).