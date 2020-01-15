Alcoa misses Q4 estimates, sees 2020 global aluminum surplus

Jan. 15, 2020 4:55 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)AABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA-1.6% after-hours following a larger than expected adjusted Q4 loss of $0.31/share compared with a $0.70 profit in the year-ago quarter, and revenues fell 27% Y/Y to $2.4B.
  • Alcoa also says it will close a fully curtailed alumina refinery as part of its multi-year asset review process.
  • In Q1, Alcoa expects lower results in the bauxite segment primarily due to lower pricing and seasonally lower volumes, while forecasting flat performances in its alumina and aluminum segments.
  • For 2020, Alcoa projects total bauxite shipments of 48M-49M dry metric tons, alumina shipments of 13.6M-13.7M metric tons, and aluminum shipments of 3M-3.1M metric tons.
  • The company forecasts a global aluminum surplus of as much as 1M metric tons, after a shortfall of 900K-1.1M tons last year; it also sees a "balanced" alumina market and a small surplus in the bauxite market for 2020.
