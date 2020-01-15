Credit Suisse's top mining stocks for 2020 to generate strong free cash flow

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) are this year's top picks among precious metals miners at Credit Suisse, as the trio is poised to generate significant free cash flow and return capital to shareholders while having lower financial and operational risk.

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq expect gold prices to perform well in 2020, seeing a "risk-off skew" in 2020 amid continued uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade war, Brexit and lingering fears of a global economic slowdown.

Tariq also upgrades Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to Outperform from Neutral, citing the company's "quick (and impressive) wins in 2019, strong management, FCF generation and exploration upside."

Meanwhile, Tariq downgrades Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) to Neutral from Outperform on recent operational issues, and cuts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Underperform from Neutral on valuation and as funding growth in Greece remains a challenge.

ETFs: GDX, NUGT, GGN, DUST, GOEX, SGDM, ASA, RING, GOAU, GDXX, GDXS