Boise Cascade promotes Jorgensen to CEO as Corrick to retire
Jan. 15, 2020 5:25 PM ETBoise Cascade Company (BCC)BCCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) names current COO Nate Jorgensen as its new CEO, effective March 6, succeeding Tom Corrick, who will retire from his roles as CEO and director after 37 years with the company.
- Jorgensen, who has 33 years of experience in the forest products industry, joined Boise's engineered wood products marketing team in 2015 and was named COO a year ago.
- Corrick began his Boise Cascade career in 1980 and has held several leadership roles, culminating with his appointment to CEO in March 2015.