McClatchy (NYSEMKT:MNI) shares have doubled after hours as it reaches a pension deal that buys more time for restructuring the company.

Shares are up 110% after the company's standstill deal with the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.

McClatchy has been in active talks with substantially all secured lenders and bondholders along with the PBGC, anticipating deleveraging transactions.

The company's entered into nondisclosure agreements with lenders holding about 87% of first lien notes and 100% of second lien term loans and third lien notes.

The PBGC has agreed to forbearance until Feb. 18 2020, and McClatchy is using an option to defer paying interest on secured day for a 30-day grace period.