EnLink Midstream eyes higher 2020 earnings despite 50% capex cut

Jan. 15, 2020 5:58 PM ETEnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC)ENLCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) +2.1% after-hours after unveiling a reduced capital spending plan for 2020 and a distribution cut it says will provide financial flexibility and contribute to excess free cash flow generation during H2 2020 and beyond.
  • EnLink says it expects FY 2020 growth capex of $275M-375M, a ~50% decrease from expected 2019 growth capex, which it expects to fully self-fund from internally generated cash flows, supporting modest adjusted EBITDA growth to $1.07B-1.13B.
  • EnLink expects to allocate excess free cash flow - in order of priority - to high-return projects in core areas, effectively managing leverage, and returning capital to common unitholders.
  • The company forecasts FY 2020 distribution coverage if 1.95x-2.05x.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.