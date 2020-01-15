EnLink Midstream eyes higher 2020 earnings despite 50% capex cut
Jan. 15, 2020 5:58 PM ETEnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC)ENLCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) +2.1% after-hours after unveiling a reduced capital spending plan for 2020 and a distribution cut it says will provide financial flexibility and contribute to excess free cash flow generation during H2 2020 and beyond.
- EnLink says it expects FY 2020 growth capex of $275M-375M, a ~50% decrease from expected 2019 growth capex, which it expects to fully self-fund from internally generated cash flows, supporting modest adjusted EBITDA growth to $1.07B-1.13B.
- EnLink expects to allocate excess free cash flow - in order of priority - to high-return projects in core areas, effectively managing leverage, and returning capital to common unitholders.
- The company forecasts FY 2020 distribution coverage if 1.95x-2.05x.