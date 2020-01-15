CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) and investment entities controlled by company chairman Joe Topper say they will eliminate all incentive distribution rights in exchange for ~2.5M newly issued CAPL common units.

CAPL also agrees to acquire from Topper the retail operations at 172 sites, wholesale fuel distribution to 114 sites, including 55 third-party wholesale dealer contracts, and a leasehold interest in at least 53 sites, for $36M in cash and stock.

Including the acquisition of the retail assets and the elimination of IDRs, CAPL expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of $125M-135M and distributable cash flow of $100M-110M for 2020.