Co-CIO of world's biggest hedge fund sees this metal rising 30%

Bridgewater Associates co-chief investment officer Greg Jensen tells the Financial Times that gold could surge past $2,000/oz. as central banks embrace higher inflation and political uncertainties increase.

Jensen believes the Federal Reserve in particular will allow inflation to run hot for a while, and "there will no longer be an attempt by any of the developed world's major central banks to normalize interest rates. That's a big deal."

At the same time, he sees plenty of political turbulence as slowing U.S. economic growth exacerbates the divide between rich and poor while tensions rise with China and Iran.

The combined result means investors should make gold a cornerstone of their portfolios, Jensen says, as "most of the world is long equity markets in pretty extreme situations," particularly in the U.S.

