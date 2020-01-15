Saudi Aramco rated Overweight at J.P. Morgan, which sets $2T valuation
Jan. 15, 2020 1:11 PM ETSaudi Aramco (ARMCO)ARMCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- J.P. Morgan is the first major brokerage to initiate coverage of Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) with an Overweight rating, setting a price target of 37 riyals/share ($9.86) and seeing potential for an increase in the company's proposed $75B base dividend.
- JPM's outlook suggests a fair value for Aramco of $2T, compared with $292B for the largest U.S. energy company by market cap, Exxon Mobil.
- Aramco's ability to sell its oil at a premium, capex flexibility and a low debt to equity ratio should allow it to distribute a higher percentage of cash flow, the firm says.
- Goldman Sachs this week rated the company at Neutral with a price target of 41 riyals while HSBC initiated coverage with a Hold rating and target of 36.80 riyals.