American Outdoor Brands fires CEO Debney for policy violation
Jan. 15, 2020 10:30 PM ETSWBIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) says President and CEO James Debney has left the company after the board determined he "engaged in conduct inconsistent with a non-financial company policy," without providing further details.
- AOBC names Mark Smith and Brian Murphy as co-Presidents and co-CEOs, effective immediately.
- Smith most recently was president of AOBC's Manufacturing Services division, while Murphy was president of the Outdoor Products and Accessories unit.
- Smith still will become President and CEO of Smith & Wesson Brands following the unit's planned spinoff later this year, while Murphy will become President and CEO of American Outdoor Brands; Debney was set to lead the stand-alone outdoor business.