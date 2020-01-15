Universal, Warner propose physical-disc joint venture

The home entertainment units of Universal Pictures (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) are proposing a joint venture to combine North American physical disc operations.

That comes as the market for physical discs (DVDs, Blu-rays and 4K UHD discs) has dwindled to a shell of itself over the past decade.

If regulators approve, the two companies will be able to continue to tap the revenue stream from disc sales while saving money. (That's liable to come through job cuts at the divisions.)

They'd also split up international DVD releases by country.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment President Eddie Cunningham will oversee the venture.