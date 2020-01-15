The U.S. energy industry offers cautious praise for the signing of the phase one trade deal with China, but executives note the lack of a commitment to remove Chinese tariffs that have hurt their sales over the last two years.

The agreement commits China to increasing its energy purchases from the U.S. by $52.4B in 2020-21: $18.5B in 2020 and another $33.9B in 2021, on top of 2017 baseline purchases of $8B.

The deal terms do not break down possible purchases by category but list liquefied natural gas, crude oil, refined products and coal.

Charles Riedl of the Center for Liquefied Natural Gas says the deal is positive for trade relations, but with a 25% tariff still in place on U.S. liquefied natural gas, "it continues to make it challenging for U.S. LNG to go to China."

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) CEO Jack Fusco, who attended today's signing ceremony in Washington, called the accord "a step in the right direction that will hopefully restore the burgeoning U.S. LNG trade with China."

The accord is a hopeful sign for the U.S. natural gas industry, which is facing a global market glut; China, the world's fastest growing buyer of the fuel, has not imported any U.S. cargoes since last February.

U.S. oil exports to China also have slumped because of the trade war, but U.S. oil exports have remained steady as shipments to other locations edge higher.

