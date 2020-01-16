Merkel warns of 'Brexit wake-up call'
Jan. 16, 2020 3:26 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Brexit should be a "wake-up call" for the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned in a rare interview with FT.
- "I see the European Union as our life insurance. Germany is far too small to exert geopolitical influence on its own, and that’s why we need to make use of all the benefits of the single market."
- "There's been a shift," she added. "President Obama already spoke about the Asian century, as seen from the U.S. perspective. This also means that Europe is no longer, so to say, at the center of world events."
- "The United States' focus on Europe is declining - that will be the case under any president."