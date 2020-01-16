Pepsi bets on Zero in Super Bowl

Talk about marketing... PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) will give everyone in the U.S. a free Pepsi Zero Sugar (via refund) if the final score of either of this year's Super Bowl teams ends in a zero.

"We are going 'all in' on Pepsi Zero Sugar this year and have created a bold, unapologetic new look to match its great taste, with a new matte black can and a black tab that will stand out anywhere," said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's VP of Marketing.

In 25% of previous Super Bowl games, at least one team finished with a score ending in zero.