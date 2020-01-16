Risks to oil supply have receded - IEA

"Today's market, where non-OPEC production is rising strongly and OECD stocks are 9M barrels above the five-year average, provides a solid base from which to react to any escalation in geopolitical tension," the IEA said in its monthly report.

"Even if they (OPEC+) adhere strictly to the cuts, there is still likely to be a strong build in inventories during the first half of 2020," the agency declared, adding that recently signed trade deals should "support growth."

Crude futures +0.4% to $58.82/bbl.

