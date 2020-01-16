LIBOR no more: New warning issued

Jan. 16, 2020 5:25 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority are demanding to see "clear evidence of engagement" from firms to make sure they move away from scandal-tainted LIBOR by next year.
  • The shift is proving tricky, as the rate underpins $350T of financial products around the world, though regulators are pushing alternatives like SONIA.
  • The BOE is "keeping the potential use of supervisory tools under review" if banks and insurers do not comply, meaning senior managers could be in the line of fire or capital ratios could be jacked up.
