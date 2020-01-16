Owl Rock Capital prices public offering of $500M 3.750% notes due 2025

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has priced an underwritten public offering of $500M of 3.750% notes due 2025.

The notes will mature on July 22, 2025 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at ORCC’s option at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable.

The offering is expected to close on January 22, 2020.

The company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to pay down a portion of existing indebtedness under the Revolving Credit Facility, which matures on April 2, 2024.