Futures suggest fresh record highs

Wall Street will be looking for more record highs during today's session, as Dow futures point to a 75-point advance after closing above 29,000 for the first time on Wednesday.

Investors are reacting to details of the U.S.-China "Phase One" trade agreement, a first step in ending an 18-month trade war between the world's two largest economies.

President Trump said the deal restored "economic justice" as China committed to $200B in additional purchases of U.S. goods and pledged to "enhance" intellectual property protections. All U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will be removed as soon as the two countries complete a "Phase Two" trade pact.