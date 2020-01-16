WuXi Bio to acquire Bayer facility

Jan. 16, 2020 5:59 AM ETWuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (WXXWY), BAYRYWXXWYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY) will take over the operations of one of Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) final drug product manufacturing plants in Leverkusen, Germany, and purchase the associated equipment, in combination with a long-term lease contract for the building.
  • The plant includes a state-of-the-art vial filling line with isolators and two lyophilizers of 20 square meters each. Based on a manufacturing agreement to be negotiated, the plant would be operated by WuXi Biologics and serve as a back-up site for the final product manufacturing of Kovaltry, an antihemophilic factor (recombinant).
  • The transaction should close in the coming months.
