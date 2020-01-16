EU backs taxi app Bolt to rival Uber

Competition between the two companies already heated up in Europe after Uber (NYSE:UBER) was blocked from operating in London by local transport regulators.

Now, Bolt has secured €50M in debt financing from the lending arm of the EU, the European Investment Bank, to invest in ride hailing and food delivery.

EIB Vice President Alexander Stubb called Bolt a "good example of European excellence in tech and innovation," while Bolt CEO Markus Villig said the loan "enables us to move faster towards serving many more people in Europe."