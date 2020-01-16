American Campus Communities prices $400M 2.850% senior unsecured notes due 2030
Jan. 16, 2020 6:38 AM ETAmerican Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)ACCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- American Campus Communities Operating Partnership LP, an American operating partnership of Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) has priced $400M of 2.85% senior unsecured notes due February 1, 2030 under its existing shelf registration at 99.810% of par value.
- Interest on the notes is payable semi-annually on February 1 and August 1, with the first payment due and payable on August 1, 2020.
- American Campus Communities Operating Partnership LP expects to use the net proceeds of ~$394.3M, together with cash on hand or borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to fund the early redemption of all of the $400M of its 3.350% Senior Notes due 2020.
- The company expects to record a one-time charge of ~$4.3M, or ~$0.03 per share, to net income in 1Q2020, in connection with this redemption.
- Settlement is scheduled for January 30, 2020.