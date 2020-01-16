American Campus Communities prices $400M 2.850% senior unsecured notes due 2030

  • American Campus Communities Operating Partnership LP, an American operating partnership of Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) has priced $400M of 2.85% senior unsecured notes due February 1, 2030 under its existing shelf registration at 99.810% of par value.
  • Interest on the notes is payable semi-annually on February 1 and August 1, with the first payment due and payable on August 1, 2020.
  • American Campus Communities Operating Partnership LP expects to use the net proceeds of ~$394.3M, together with cash on hand or borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to fund the early redemption of all of the $400M of its 3.350% Senior Notes due 2020.
  • The company expects to record a one-time charge of ~$4.3M, or ~$0.03 per share, to net income in 1Q2020, in connection with this redemption.
  • Settlement is scheduled for January 30, 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.