Signet +8% after strong guidance
Jan. 16, 2020 6:58 AM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)SIGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor65 Comments
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) reports same store sales were up 1.6% for the two-month holiday period.
- Same-store sales for the North America business were up 2.0%.
- E-commerce sales rose 13.5% during the holiday period and brick and mortar same store sales were down 0.2%.
- Looking ahead, Signet expects FY20 same store sales to rise 0.1% to $6.1B vs. a prior expectation for negative growth. EPS of $3.61 to $3.69 is anticipated vs. $3.26 consensus.
- For Q4, Signet sees same-store sales growth of 1.1% and EPS of $3.44 to $3.52 vs. $3.11 consensus.
- CEO update: "We delivered holiday same store sales growth ahead of our guidance as we continued to implement year two of our Path to Brilliance transformation. Product newness, investments in our digital capabilities, and more targeted marketing campaigns drove both eCommerce and brick and mortar growth in North America."
- Shares of Signet are up 7.63% premarket to $23.13.
- Source: Press Release