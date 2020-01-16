Magna sets three-year outlook
Jan. 16, 2020
- Magna International (NYSE:MGA) says its three-year outlook anticipates continued growth in total sales and improvement in EBIT margin, despite the expectation for relatively stable light vehicle production levels in North America and Europe during the period.
- "For 2020, as compared to 2019, our sales are expected to be negatively impacted by foreign currency translation, reflecting the stronger U.S. dollar, the disposition of our Fluid Pressure & Controls business in 2019, net of acquisitions, and lower expected light vehicle production in Europe."
- 2020 sales of $38.0B to $40.0B are anticipated vs. $39.78B consensus. The company also sees 2020 capital expenditures of about $1.7B and forecast free cash flow of approximately $5.5B for the 2020-2022 period.
