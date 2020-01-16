ReneSola Power down 9% on revising its guidance
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) has updated its financial guidance for Q4 and FY2019 to reflect the delay in recognizing revenue from the sale of a solar project in Canada and now anticipates completing this project sale and recognizing revenue in 1Q2020.
- The Company now expects Q4 revenue to be in the range of $20M to $25M vs. its previous guidance of $45M to $50M and gross margin in the range of 27% to 31% vs. prior guidance of 10% to 15%.
- For FY2019, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $115M to $120M vs. previous guidance of $130M to $140M and gross margin is expected to be in the range of 25% to 30% vs. prior guidance of 20% to 25%.
- The company plans to release its Q4 financial results in March 2020.
- SOL -9.42% premarket.