Sonic Automotive pays off $289M of public debt
Jan. 16, 2020 7:14 AM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)SAHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) has completed the early retirement of all $289.3M of its unsecured 5.0% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2023 on December 30, 2019.
- Altogether, in 2019 the Company reduced its total debt by ~$235M.
- David Smith, Sonic’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “By capitalizing on market conditions, we have made substantial progress towards our target of reducing debt by $300M by mid-to-late 2020. This deleveraging has significantly improved Sonic’s financial position going into 2020 by reducing interest expense and improving our debt-to-EBITDA ratio. Our success in strengthening our balance sheet leaves us well positioned to continue to expand our EchoPark footprint and to explore potential acquisition opportunities for our franchised dealership portfolio.”