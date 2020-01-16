BNY Mellon Q4 AUM grows on market value, forex

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) gains 1.9% in premarket trading after Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.00.

Compares with 99 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest revenue of $815M fell 8% Y/Y from $885M.

Q4 non-GAAP fee revenue of $3.16B increased slightly from $3.15B a year earlier.

Assets under management of $1.9T, rose 12% Y/Y reflecting higher market values and the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar (mostly vs. the British pound), partly offset by net outflows.

Q4 net interest margin of 1.90% on a fully taxable equivalent basis fell from 1.24% in Q4 2018.

Q4 Investment Services revenue of $2.99B fell 2% Q/Q and Y/Y.

Q4 Investment Management revenue of $975M rose 10% Q/Q and 1% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

