Aleafia Health inks deal for cannabis-infused sublingual strips in Canada

Aleafia Health's (OTCQX:ALEAF) wholly-owned subsidiary, Emblem Cannabis, has reached a definitive licensing agreement with Kinstate, Inc. to bring its cannabis-infused sublingual strips brand and underlying technology to the Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis market.

The Agreement provides the Company with the exclusive Canadian rights to manufacture, market and sell certain Kin Slips products, along with rights to use the associated formulations, manufacturing methodology and intellectual property provided by Kinstate and options for the Company to offer the format into certain other international markets.

The Company expects to provide the new format to consumers in Canada during Q2 2020.