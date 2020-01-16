Tesla cools off after Morgan Stanley turns bearish

Morgan Stanley drops Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to an Underweight rating from Equal-weight due to valuation, the overall risk-reward profile of the stock and risks with the China business.

"Near-term momentum and sentiment around the stock is admittedly very strong, but we ultimately question the sustainability of the momentum," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

Jonas thinks investors will get another crack in the future at buying shares of Tesla at a more reasonable valuation.

Morgan Stanley adjusts its price target to $360 from $250 after missing out on the big run-up.