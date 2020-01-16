Bombardier expects results to be below guidance

Consolidated free cash flow for the fourth quarter is estimated at approximately $1B, approximately $650M lower than anticipated.

Q4 consolidated adjusted EBITDA is now seen at ~$0M and full-year at ~$830M.

The lowered guidance relects actions taken to resolve challenging rail projects, the timing of milestone payments and new orders at Transportation, and the delivery of four Global 7500 aircraft slipping into the first quarter of 2020.

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) will provide additional information when it reports its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Feb. 13.