Jefferies sees huge potential for XPO Logistics

Jefferies thinks XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) could soar if the company pulls off the right strategic moves.

The firm estimates $30 to $60 per XPO share in value could be unlocked through the strategic process.

The average sell-side rating and Quant rating on XPO were both Bullish going into the company's decision to explore strategic options.

Shares of XPO are up 18.33% in premarket action to $97.75 to sail past the prior 52-week high of $86.47.

