Iamgold CEO Letwin to retire; Stothart moves up

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) says President and CEO Stephen Letwin will retire, to be succeeded by current President and COO Gordon Stothart, effective March 1.

Stothart joined IAG in 2007 and has more than 20 years of mining industry experience; Letwin was named the company's President and CEO in 2010 following a decade at Enbridge.

Separately, preliminary operating results show IAG's FY 2019 attributable gold production of 762K oz. fell short of company guidance of 765K-810K oz.; Q4 production totaled 192K oz.

Full-year total cash costs are expected at the top end of guidance of $860-$910/oz. produced; all-in sustaining costs are expected at the top end of guidance of $1,090-$1,130/oz. sold.

For 2020, the company forecasts attributable gold production of 700K-760K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $1,100-$1,150/oz.