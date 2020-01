Morgan Stanley Q4 tops off record year

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) jumped 3.4% in premarket trading after Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.02 and compares with $1.21 in Q3 and 73 cents in Q4 2018.

Marks record year for revenue and net income.

Q4 net revenue of $10.86B exceeds the $9.72 consensus and increased 27% from $8.55B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest income of $1.43B rises 18% Y/Y and 45% Q/Q due to lower interest expense.

Investment Banking revenue of $1.58B improved 11% from $1.42B a year earlier.

Sales & Trading revenue of $3.19B rose 28% from $2.49B.

Wealth Management revenue of $4.58B increased 11% Y/Y

Investment Management net revenue of $1.36B almost doubled from $684M.

Q4 return on tangible equity of 13.0% improved from 8.8% in Q4 2018.

Tangible book value per share of $40.01 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $39.73 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Morgan Stanley EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (Jan. 16)