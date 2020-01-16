An expert committee, which was named by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in April, has recommended the FAA require Boeing (NYSE:BA) and other aircraft manufacturers to adopt new safety tools in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes.

Under recommendation are Safety Management Systems for "design and manufacturing organizations," similar to the current requirement of Safety Management Systems for airlines.

The panel, led by a retired Air Force general and a former head of the Air Lines Pilot Association, also called for improvements in how the FAA certifies new planes, but did not back ending the long-standing practice of delegating some certification tasks to aircraft manufacturers.