Barrick Gold sees higher Q4 gold production on Nevada boost

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) says it expects Q4 gold production to exceed Q3 levels, due to a strong performance from Turquoise Ridge and its other mines in Nevada.

Preliminary Q4 production totaled 1.44M oz. of gold, at an average market price of $1,481/oz., 10% higher than 1.31M oz. produced in Q3 and 14% above the prior-year quarter, while copper output gained 4.5% Q/Q and 7.3% Y/Y to 117M lbs.

Barrick also says it expects a Q/Q decrease in total cash costs per oz. of gold and all-in sustaining costs per oz. of 1%-3% and 6%-8%, respectively.

For the full year, Barrick says it produced 5.5M oz. of gold, at the upper end of the 5.1M-5.6M oz. guidance range, and 432M lbs. of copper, above the top end of guidance of 375M-430M lbs.