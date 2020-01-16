Vanguard's Europe ETF pulls in most inflows since 2017
Jan. 16, 2020 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
- The Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK), the biggest ETF for the region's stocks, pulled in $234M, the most money since 2017, in the latest session that Bloomberg has data for and is poised for a third straight month of inflows.
- Europe equities advanced 23% last year, their best showing since 2009, as investors' appetite for risk increased and amid optimism that the U.K. won't suffer a hard Brexit.
- Though 2020 started with volatility due to the U.S.-Iran conflict, stocks have continue to rise as those concerns faded and the U.S.-China phase one trade accord pushed markets up.
- Strategists at JPMorgan Chase and Credit Suisse, among others, recommended buying European stocks in the fall, noting the valuation discount against the U.S. and expecting a macroeconomic recovery helped by monetary stimulus.