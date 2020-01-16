Verso updates on capital return plan

Jan. 16, 2020 8:10 AM ETVerso Corporation (VRS)VRSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Verso (NYSE:VRS) says it plans to return proceeds to shareholders of $225M to $282M after the closing of the sale of its Androscoggin and Stevens Point mills to Pixelle Specialty Solutions.
  • The Verso Board expects that the return of capital will be made by way of dividends and/or share repurchases.
  • Pension contributions are expected to be made in FY20 to offset estimated tax liabilities.
  • Looking ahead, Verso expects that its remaining mills will continue to provide strong operating cash flow with low SG&A expenses. Verso also anticipates being well positioned to respond to industry trends and to take advantage of opportunities with high-risk adjusted returns.
  • Source: Press Release
