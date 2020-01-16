Same-store sales sizzle at Wingstop
Jan. 16, 2020 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) releases preliminary results ahead of the restaurant operator's first-ever investor day event today.
- The company says domestic same-store sales rose 12.2% in Q4 on a preliminary basis to top the consensus mark of +10.8%. Company-owned restaurant same-store sales were up 8.9%.
- Digital sales rocketed up 39% Y/Y.
- Total sales increased 21.2% to ~$397.2M.
- Wingstop had 45 net openings during the quarter.
- Wingstop isn't due to report full Q4 results until the end of February.
- WING -0.04% premarket to $91.35.
