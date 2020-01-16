PPG Industries -6% after Q4 earnings miss, weak guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is set to open at three-month lows after missing Q4 earnings expectations and warning of uncertain conditions for 2020.
Q4 revenues rose less than 1% to $3.67B, in-line with analyst consensus, as a 2% increase in selling prices offset a nearly 3% decline in sales volumes.
PPG issues downside guidance for Q1, seeing EPS of $1.32-$1.42, below $1.53 analyst consensus estimate.
For FY 2020, PPG forecasts EPS rising 4%-9% Y/Y to $6.47-$6.78, below $6.87 consensus, on 1%-3% higher revenues to $15.15B-$15.55B vs. $15.59 consensus.
"We delivered this strong [Q4] performance in spite of weakening global manufacturing activity that impacted many of our industrial end-use markets," CEO Michael McGarry said. "As the quarter progressed, industrial demand began to stabilize in China, but remained challenged in Europe and the U.S."
