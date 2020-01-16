Hanover Insurance sees Q4 non-catastrophe property losses up

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) expects Q4 non-catastrophe property losses to exceed expectations by ~$20M before taxes.

Estimates Q4 combined ratio of 96.1%-96.5%.

The loss was driven primarily by non-catastrophe weather activity in homeowners, as well as large property losses in commercial multiple peril and certain specialty lines, reported in its other commercial lines business.

Those losses are expected to be partly offset by lower-than-expected catastrophe losses.

Current accident year liability loss trends and overall prior-year reserve activity are anticipated to be in line with expectations.