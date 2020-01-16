China SXT Pharma +39% premarket on lab approval

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) is up 39% premarket on the heels of the announcement that its DNA Exam Laboratory recently has been approved by Jiangsu province Drug Administration (JSDA).

The Laboratory has been granted to perform R&D and quality control of TCM raw materials and Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces (TCMP) products applying DNA testing technology.

The technology can be extensively used for developing new TCMP products, analyzing and examining in accordance with highly specific standard of TCMP raw materials, and their products, especially, the Advanced TCMPs.