Dosing underway in mid-stage sarcoma study of Tyme's SM-88
Jan. 16, 2020 8:36 AM ETTyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME)TYMEBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- The first participant has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, HopES, evaluating Tyme Technologies' (NASDAQ:TYME) lead candidate SM-88 in patients with high-risk sarcomas.
- The primary endpoints of the open-label 24-subject study are overall response rate (ORR) every three months for up to two years, the proportion of patients with stable cancer for at least three month (up to two years) and the proportion of patients with progression-free survival (PFS) at least 1.5x the duration of PFS for the last prior treatment (every three months for up to two years).
- The estimated primary completion date is late October. The estimated final completion date is late October 2022.