SSR Mining reports record production in 2019
Jan. 16, 2020 8:51 AM ETSSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)SSRMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) says its three operations produced a record 421.9K gold equiv. oz. in 2019, including 106.2K gold equiv. oz. in Q4.
- SSR says each of its three operations - Marigold in the U.S., Seabee in Canada, and Puna in Argentina - exceeded the top end of production guidance; Marigold produced a record 220.2K oz. of gold for the full year and 59.2K oz. of gold during Q4, and Puna achieved steady-state performance, with annual production of 7.7M oz. of silver exceeding the top end of guidance.
- For 2020, SSR expects to produce ~425K gold equiv. oz., with anticipated annual production records at Marigold and Seabee, with gold equiv. cash costs at $740 per payable oz. sold.