Credit Suisse positive on Domino's Pizza

Jan. 16, 2020 9:06 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)DPZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Credit Suisse is out with its ICR takeaways on Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).
  • Analyst Lauren Silberman: "Despite heightened competition from aggregators, DPZ exuded confidence in its long-term strategy, with a continued focus on product, service and image. DPZ remains committed to everyday value with its longstanding mix & match two or more for $5.99 and $7.99 carryout value deals, and proactive technology investments. The company more directly indicated plans for new menu innovation in 2020 as a vehicle to generate new news, and highlighted a new marketing campaign designed to communicate the brand’s compelling value."
  • Credit Suisse keeps a price target of $300 on Outperform-rated Domino's vs. the average sell-side PT of $295.20.
