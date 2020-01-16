Oppenheimer sees sustainable momentum for Denny's

Oppenheimer sticks with an Outperform rating on Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) after taking in the restaurant operator's ICR presentation and meeting with management.

"The core business is healthy (+1.7% SSS in 4Q) with drivers for sustainable momentum into '20 and beyond. Simultaneously, the financial model is set to improve as the refranchising initiative is now complete and P&L cost reductions begin to flow through," write analysts Brian Bittner and Michael Tamas.

"We also expect elevated capital returns, with the Street likely needing to play catch-up against conservative consensus estimates for buybacks ($70-$85M annually)," they add.

Oppenheimer's price target of $27 is based on a multiple of 18X EV/EBITDA and 4% free cash flow yield based on 2021 estimates.