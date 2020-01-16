Arena Pharma's APD418 Fast Track'd in U.S. for heart failure

The FDA designates Arena Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ARNA) APD418 for Fast Track review for the treatment of decompensated heart failure (a sudden worsening of signs and symptoms, including difficulty breathing, fatigue and swelling in the legs and feet).
Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.
The company says Phase 1-stage APD418 is a β3-adrenergic receptor (AdrR) antagonist and cardiac myotrope designed to improve cardiac contractility without the unwanted effects on heart rate, blood pressure and myocardial oxygen consumption associated with inotrope therapies.
