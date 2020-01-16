Wells Fargo boosts software names on 2020 strength

Wells Fargo lifts the price targets on several software names, expecting the sector to outperform in 2020 due to healthy spending growth and the "relatively-strong, late-cycle economic backdrop."

Analyst Philip Winslow expects software spending to grow at a 10.2% CAGR through 2023, a rate more than 2.5x higher than the rest of IT.

The analyst recommends stocks with exposure to the cloud or cybersecurity.

Overweight-rated target boosts: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from $200 to the Street-high $240, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) up $5 to $185, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) from $185 to $215, and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from $175 to the Street-high $200.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) gets a boost from $315 to $345, and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from $285 to $300. The companies have Equal Weight ratings.

