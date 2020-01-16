Charles Schwab Q4 misses as free online trades take hold

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Q4 non-GAAP EPS of 63 cents falls a penny shy of the 64-cent consensus in a quarter where the firm cut its online trade commissions to zero.

Non-GAAP EPS declines from 65 cents in the year-ago quarter.

SCHW slips 0.9% in premarket trading.

Q4 revenue of $2.61B matches consensus and falls 2% from $2.67B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest revenue of $1.60B falls from $1.63B in Q4 2018.

Q4 asset management and administration fees increases to $845M from $755M.

Q4 trading revenue sinks to $86M from $206M a year ago.

Total client assets of $4.04T increases 7% during the quarter.

Q4 total net new assets of $77.3B rises 37% from Q3 and 40% from Q4 2018.

Q4 return on average common equity of 17% falls from 20% in Q4 2018.

Previously: Charles Schwab EPS misses by $0.01, revenue in-line (Jan. 16)