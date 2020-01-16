First Majestic full-year output jumps 15% but Q4 declines Q/Q

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) reports FY 2019 production rose 15% Y/Y to 25.6M silver equiv. oz., at the top end of its guidance range of 24.4M-26M silver equiv. oz.

Full-year silver production increased 13% Y/Y to 13.2M oz., within company guidance of 12.8M-13.5M oz.; consolidated average silver recoveries of 86% was the company's highest ever.

Q4 production totaled 6.2M silver equiv. oz., slightly lower than in Q3, due to lower gold grades and a reduction in tons milled at the Santa Elena mine in Mexico during December because of heavy rains.

But the company says Q4 also saw record average silver recoveries at Santa Elena of 94%, up from 91% in Q3, due to the successful installation of the HIG mill.