Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) has acquired HTL Group, based in Cramlington, England, for undisclosed financial terms.

HTL Group is provider of controlled bolting products. HTL's capabilities also include strong rental business as well as calibration and repair and training services.

HTL group reported revenue of ~$17M in FY19.

The acquisition of HTL is aligned with Enerpac Tool Group's strategy of becoming a pure-play Tools and Services company and expands its portfolio of bolting products as well as its global rental offering.