Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte with Aquavita

Jan. 16, 2020 9:35 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)DSXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Diana Shipping (DSX) through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a time charter contract with Aquavita International S.A., for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Astarte.
  • The gross charter rate is $11,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for minimum 14 months to 16 months.
  • The charter is expected to commence on January 18, 2020.
  • The “Astarte” is a 81,513 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.
  • This employment is anticipated to generate approximately $4.94M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
