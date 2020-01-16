Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte with Aquavita
Jan. 16, 2020 9:35 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)DSXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (DSX) through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a time charter contract with Aquavita International S.A., for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Astarte.
- The gross charter rate is $11,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for minimum 14 months to 16 months.
- The charter is expected to commence on January 18, 2020.
- The “Astarte” is a 81,513 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.
- This employment is anticipated to generate approximately $4.94M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.